National placers

From left: Brice Browning, Jr. Cybersecurity (1st Place) Celeryville Christian School, Devon Fallen, Jr. Cybersecurity (5th Place) Galion High School, and Gabriel Melvin, Jr. IT Support (7th Place), Homeschooled.

SHELBY -- Students from Pioneer’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter attended the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26 to 30.

The conference brought together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions.

Brice Browning

