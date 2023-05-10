From left: Brice Browning, Jr. Cybersecurity (1st Place) Celeryville Christian School, Devon Fallen, Jr. Cybersecurity (5th Place) Galion High School, and Gabriel Melvin, Jr. IT Support (7th Place), Homeschooled.
SHELBY -- Students from Pioneer’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter attended the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26 to 30.
The conference brought together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions.
Students were able to attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities, and elect BPA’s 2023–2024 national student leadership team.
“For students and chapter advisors attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Steven J. Mitchell, BPA’s executive director/CEO.
“We can’t wait to celebrate these students for the energy they have devoted to advancing to nationals in competitive events, sharpening their leadership and career skills and contributing to community betterment through service.”
The BPA students from the Pioneer Career and Technology Center that attended the conference are:
Brice Browning, Jr. Cybersecurity, Celeryville Christian School
o Computer Security, First Place
Devon Fallen, Jr. Cybersecurity, Galion City Schools
o Computer Security, Fifth Place
Gabriel Melvin, Jr. IT Support, Homeschooled
o Linux Operation System Fundamentals, Seventh Place
Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school and college/university students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development and community service. The organization has more than 46,000 members. Learn more at www.bpa.org.
The 2023 National Leadership Conference presenting sponsor is Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services. Conference attendees can obtain valuable industry certifications during the during the event.
While in Anaheim, participants also had opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.
The conference’s opening session from April 26 and awards ceremonies from April 28 and 29 were streamed live online and available at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/.