Group Photo of Pioneer's National Technical Honor Society (Left to Right): Back Row, Emma Jenkins (Advisor), Vickie Hunt (Advisor), James Stewart (Ontario), Max Aichholz (Buckeye Central), Allison Wright (Buckeye Central), Natalie Kline (Ontario), Richard Ye (Ontario), Jazmine Jaeckin (Willard), Reagan Mundy (Lexington), Wesley Madison (South Central).
Front Row: Alexis Parr (Lexington), Elisha Burson (Ontario), Kenadee Bivens (Willard), Marysol Cuevas (Willard), Abby Del Angel (Willard), Mia Felder (Galion), Natalie Frye (Willard), Lorelei Reed (Shelby), Anderson Roll (Shelby), Kalyn Stichler (Advisor).
SHELBY -- Pioneer celebrates 26 recipients in the National Technical Honor Society. The Induction Ceremony was held Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Students participated in the program of events and lit candles to signify the seven key attributes; Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership. Each member received their certificate of award and National Technical Honor Society Honor Cord.
In order to meet the criteria of this honor, students should be good, honest, responsible student-citizens who have made a personal commitment to excellence and who agreed to uphold the NTHS Standards of Conduct. NTHS members must also meet the requirements that include: GPA, Attendance, Recommendations, and more.
Pioneer NTHS Advisors are Vickie Hunt, Kalyn Stichler, and Emma Jenkins.
Congratulations to the following NTHS students:
2-Year Members
Maxwell Aichholz, Buckeye Central, Leah Blay, Ontario, Marysol Cuevas, Willard, Marivella Davila, Willard, Abby Del Angel, Willard, Kamryn Gill, Lexington, Wesley Madison, South Central, Grace Miller, Lexington, Reagan Mundy, Lexington, Belicia Salas, Ontario, Audrey Spearman, Ontario, and Alexandria Stollings, Crestview.
2023 Inductees
Elisha Burson, Ontario, Kenadee Bivens, Willard, Alexis Parr, Lexington, James Stewart, Ontario, Mia Felder, Galion, Natalie Frye, Willard, Natalie Kline, Ontario, Lorelei Reed, Shelby, Anderson Roll, Shelby, Jamie Wilson, Northmor, Allison Wright, Buckeye Central, and Richard Ye, Ontario.