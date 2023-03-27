Pioneer's National Technical Honor Society

Group Photo of Pioneer's National Technical Honor Society (Left to Right): Back Row, Emma Jenkins (Advisor), Vickie Hunt (Advisor), James Stewart (Ontario), Max Aichholz (Buckeye Central), Allison Wright (Buckeye Central), Natalie Kline (Ontario), Richard Ye (Ontario), Jazmine Jaeckin (Willard), Reagan Mundy (Lexington), Wesley Madison (South Central). 

Front Row: Alexis Parr (Lexington), Elisha Burson (Ontario), Kenadee Bivens (Willard), Marysol Cuevas (Willard), Abby Del Angel (Willard), Mia Felder (Galion), Natalie Frye (Willard), Lorelei Reed (Shelby), Anderson Roll (Shelby), Kalyn Stichler (Advisor).

SHELBY -- Pioneer celebrates 26 recipients in the National Technical Honor Society. The Induction Ceremony was held Wednesday, March 22, 2023. 

Students participated in the program of events and lit candles to signify the seven key attributes; Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership. Each member received their certificate of award and National Technical Honor Society Honor Cord.

