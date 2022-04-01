SHELBY - Pioneer Career and Technology Center School Board hosted the 51st annual All Board Member-Administrator Dinner March 31, 2022.
After not being able to hold this event for the past two years; Pioneer welcomed the District Board of Education members and Administrators from our fourteen (14) Partner Schools for the 51st All-Board Member-Administrator Dinner.
This dinner is held to honor and thank the 14 Partner Schools that Pioneer works with, their Board members and Superintendents, Pioneer’s Board members and Pioneer’s Administrative staff.
The evening opened with the Pledge of Allegiance lead by Pioneer’s Preschoolers. Dinner was in the Pioneer Cafeteria where Chef Weibel and the Pioneer Culinary Arts students planned, prepared and served an elaborate dinner that included a Land & Sea themed menu.
To top off the evening there was a delicious dessert table with Tropical Fruit Tarts, Flourless Chocolate Torte, Lemon Chiffon Cake and Tahitian Vanilla Gelato.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Pioneer Horticulture students created beautiful table centerpieces for each table. The highlight of the evening was Senior Project Presentations by a senior from each home school.
The students presenting were Kamdyn Vanderpool, Precision Machining from Buckeye Central; Kiley Mosley, Horticulture from Bucyrus; Chelsea Daubenspeck, Exercise Science/Sports Medicine from Colonel Crawford; Olivia Corwin, Graphic Arts from Crestline; Brent Douglas, Criminal Justice from Crestview; Makenzie Lawson, Cosmetology from Galion; Aleah Trusdle, Home Remodeling from Lexington; Isaac Neff, Welding and Kylea Foss, Cosmetology from Lucas; Emily Boyd of Performing Arts from Northmor; Kiah Potter, Health Assistant of Ontario; Evie Thornsberry, Medical Assisting and Skylar Francis, Medical Assisting of Plymouth; Allexis Thompson, Exercise Science/Sports Medicine of Shelby; Marianna Torres, Dental Assistant of Willard; Autumn Schafer, Early Childhood Education of Wynford.
Senior Projects are a culmination of each student’s achievements, incorporating both academic and technical skills. All seniors at Pioneer complete a Senior Project.
Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been providing quality career-technical education to high school juniors and seniors for over 50 years. We serve over 1,150 students enrolled in over 35 Career Tech Programs from 14 partner schools and offer adult education programs. Visit our website at www.PioneerCTC.edu.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.