Second at nationals

Rehgan Henry, Summer Kennard, and Amadia Aguire finished second in the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.

SHELBY -- When Rehgan Henry, Summer Kennard, and Amadia Aguire went to PCTC in their junior year of high school they had no idea that they would fall in love with Criminal Justice/Corrections classes.

The girls loved the many courses (some college courses, too) and they were eager to learn the fundamentals. In May of their senior year, they participated in the SkillsUSA competition.

