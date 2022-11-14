Rebecca Knipp

Greg Nickoli, Pioneer Superintendent presented the Distinguished Alumni Honor to Rebecca Knipp.

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award.

For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.

