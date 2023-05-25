Pioneer Career & Technology Center offers STEAM summer camp June 12-15 From Janet Kehres, Special to Richland Source May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY -- Pioneer Career & Technology Center is hosting a summer camp for students entering 4th – 6th grade. The camp will take place June 12th – 15th, at the Pioneer Campus, 27 Ryan Rd. in Shelby.Camp Schedule:Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon (Snacks provided)Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Field Trip and lunch provided)Pioneer’s STEAM summer camp helps provide families and campers with new, engaging experiences and authentic learning opportunities.It promotes positive growth while creating memories and building long-lasting friendships. Campers will have the opportunity to learn about flying drones, rockets, and creating a solar-powered robot.Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt, a free drone, and their newly created projects as souvenirs.Campers will be organized by grade level to maximize each student’s experience.Activities are designed to inspire fun and creativity while exploring career pathwaysthrough experiential learning. Pioneer Staff and students will lead the event creating a safe and fun adventure for all campers.Registration is now open and spots are available to the first 100 registered. Please visit the website www.go2pioneer.com or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/PioneerSummerCamp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Internet Computer Science Food Tourism Trending Mansfield Planning Commission sending West Park Shopping Center owners 'final warning' Not without a fight: 170-foot water tower that once supplied GM taken down in Ontario Lexington sister trio Sorelle finishes 4th on season 23 of The Voice Butler man, 57, killed during one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning Design work approved for Lexington-Springmill corridor improvements, including roundabout Part I: “No Snitching” culture empowers murder in Mansfield Shelby native starts excavation & land leveling business Lester Land Solutions Fugitives with Mansfield, Shelby, Greenwich ties sought by authorities The View from Ashland Hill 1900 Madison salutes Class of 2023 valedictorians, salutatorians & graduates Event Announcements May 25 Multiple Garage Sales Thu, May 25, 2023 Free May 25 Storybook Trail Thu, May 25, 2023 May 25 Knotty Knitters Club Thu, May 25, 2023 Free May 25 Teen Terrarium Program Thu, May 25, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…