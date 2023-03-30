Shelby Knipp led the organization between Pioneer & Crestline Harvest Festival.
IMG-6268.jpg
Maxwell Aichholz shows a masonry project he did at Apple Creek, Ohio.
IMG-6270.jpg
Jace Hill is shown here with a Fiberglass repair project.
IMG-6271.jpg
Lexi Parr is shown here with her project Period Poverty in the female.
IMG-6262.jpg
IMG_7944.jpg
Owen Bowman explained and showed the difference between thick and synthetic oil.
PCTC’s Board President, Douglas Theaker gave the welcome, followed by Brynn Mergel, Markus Haymaker, and Allison Brokaw (PCTC preschool students) leading the crowd with the pledge to the flag and national anthem. Matt Parr, Satellite Supervisor gave the invocation before the meal.
Clay Frye, Director of Operations, gave recognition to special guests, followed by Gregory Nickoli, Superintendent, recognizing the partner schools and Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, and Kevin Kimmel, Superintendent.
The following students gave presentations: Jace Hill, (Crestview), Lexi Parr, (Lexington), Elisha Burson, (Ontario), Leah Sheets, (Bucyrus), Xena Janoczeh, (Lucas), Kiern Barnhart, (Galion), Tanner Dyer, (Col. Crawford), Shayne Young, (Wynford), Camryn Montgomery, (Plymouth), Kourtney Rinehart, (Northmor), Shelby Knipp, (Crestline), Owen Bowman, (Willard), Maxwell Aichholz, (Buckeye Central), and Mason Schwall, (Shelby).