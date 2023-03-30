IMG_7944.jpg

Owen Bowman explained and showed the difference between thick and synthetic oil.

SHELBY — Pioneer Career & Technology Centered honored all board of education members and administrators on Wednesday, March 29 at the 52nd annual dinner.

The audience included guests from the 14 partner schools. Students from each district presented a showcase of projects before a delicious meal served by the students of the Culinary Arts program.

GALLERY: Pioneer's 52nd annual all board dinner

