SHELBY -- Pioneer Career and Technology Center was filled with excited Pioneer students and proud family members Wednesday, April 26 for the annual Pioneer Honors Night.
During the event, students were recognized for achieving, performing and succeeding at extraordinary levels.
Scholarships were awarded to many students for continuing education with the total amount over $1.7 million! Pioneer also announced special awards including the Director’s Attitude Awards and Citizenship Awards.
Dillon Smith, Engineering Design Technologies, Northmor High School, Gorman Rupp, Lisa Reas & Adam Sexton, Wesley Madison, Precision Machining, South Central High School and Pioneer Supervisor Dan Slaughter.
Lane Bauer, the 2023 Byron H. Carmean Award & Gorman Family Foundation winner with Lisa Reas & Adam Sexton of Gorman Rupp.
Lane Bauer, the 2023 Byron H. Carmean Award winner with the family of Byron Carmean.
Ms. Sager, North Central State presenting College Tuition Freedom Scholarships.
Lane Bauer, the 2023 Byron H. Carmean Award winner, is shown here with Pioneer Superintendent Greg Nickoli.
A major highlight of the evening was the announcement of the 2023 Byron H. Carmean Character, Dedication and Service Award winner, Lane Bauer, a senior from Buckeye Central High School. Bauer has excelled in Pioneer’s Precision Machining program with instructor Chris Karl.
The Carmean Award is the highest award given to a Pioneer student and was created to recognize students with outstanding qualities of character, personal dedication and service to education.
In addition to Bauer’s classroom success, he is active at Pioneer, Buckeye Central High School, and in the workforce at Gorman Rupp, Mansfield, through Pioneer’s Early Job Placement program.
At Pioneer, Bauer has been involved with SkillsUSA (Career Tech Student Organization) for two years. At Buckeye Central, he is a Teen Institute Leader, three-year baseball letter winner, and two-year football letter winner, while earning his Academic letters. Bauer is also an active Buckeye Central FFA member that includes holding leadership and advisor roles.
He continues to build a very impressive resume.
This year’s other deserving nominees for the Carmean Award includes seniors:
Madison Ball, Cosmetology, Colonel Crawford High School
Elisa Burson, Health Assisting, Ontario High School
Leah Francis, Media Communications, Shelby High School
Ashley Huber, Graphic Arts, Shelby High School
Braxton Reynolds, Welding, Shelby High School
