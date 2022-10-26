Lexington board meeting

Supt. Jeremy Secrist, board Vice President Keith Stoner and treasurer Jason Whitesel listen to parent concerns at a Lexington School board meeting. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Ava Crain sat on her mother's lap wearing a pink pajama top covered in unicorns. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com