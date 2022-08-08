OSU Mansfield students

At OSU Mansfield, there are clubs and organizations to join, events to attend, on-campus jobs to apply for and other students to hangout with in spare time.

Deciding to pursue a higher education after high school can be a nerve wracking process. Applications must be submitted to those potential future colleges a student wishes to attend, appointments for tours of different campuses need to be made as a student decides which campus they will feel most comfortable living in and a student will have to determine what major they would like to pursue for the next four years as an undergraduate. 

Beckett - OSU Mansfield

Laura Beckett (left) chose OSU Mansfield for smaller class sizes, personal relationships with her professors, being close to home and affordability. 
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags