RCF donation

President Dorey Diab of North Central State College, Bob Brown of the Brown family and Development Director Cindy Wood of OSU Mansfield pose for a photo during a celebration of the Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Almost 15 years after her death, Emily Brown is still empowering Richland County youth in their pursuit of higher education.

The Emily Campbell Brown and Dr. Charles Gailey Brown First-Generation-to-College Scholarship Fund has awarded 69 scholarships totalling more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009 — including five $2,00 scholarships last spring.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com