BELLVILLE — Negotiations over the contract between the Clear Fork Valley Local School District and its teachers union will continue next week.
Members of the Clear Fork Valley Education Association have been working without a contract since their last one expired June 30.
Clear Fork treasurer Jon Mason said the negotiating teams will meet again on Tuesday and again, if needed, on Thursday.
“Hopefully we’re very close," he said. "We're only down to a couple of items.”
Mason, who was hired as interim treasurer in June, said he was told negotiations began in March and were on and off for awhile due to health issues for a key figure in the negotiations.
“I think the negotiating committee would want everyone to know that we value our professional teaching staff and we want to provide them the best contract that the school district is able to offer," he said.
"That means being fiscally responsible from my standpoint and providing them the best benefits and pay that we can offer.”
Both Mason and union co-president Kourtney Kucerik declined to talk about the specifics of the negotiations.
"We the teacher's union will continue to negotiate to work towards ratification. At this time no other information will be shared," Kucerik said.
Community member Tom Starts voiced support for a pay hike for teachers. Storts is a lifelong resident of the district and previously coached wrestling.
“It’d be nice if we could come together as a community and find a way," he said. “You prioritize in your budget what’s important. If you prioritize teachers, you find a way to pay them.”
Starts said he's spoken to Clear Fork graduates in the teaching profession and tried to convince them to move back.
"Every time I try to get someone to go back I get told the same thing, (they) can’t afford the pay cut," he said.
Mason confirmed that teacher's salaries were frozen during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years per the last union contract.
However, he said teachers did receive a cost of living increase for both of those years. According to Mason, cost of living increases ranged from 0 to 4 percent depending on a teacher's step.
The last union contract had a base, or Step 0, salary for teachers of $32,327 for the 2019-2020 school year.
Public school districts use a salary schedule to determine teacher pay. Teachers typically move up one step each school year, with steps representing years of experience. Each step is calculated based on the Step 0 salary.
Additional base salaries and scales are included for teachers with more than 15 years of experience, or teachers who earn a master's degree.