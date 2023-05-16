SHELBY — Arica Uplinger signed a certificate with her name on it, affirming her plans to attend Bowling Green University in the fall.
It was a surreal moment for Uplinger, a senior at Shelby High School just 12 days away from graduation.
Shelby High School had its second annual Signing Day on Tuesday morning. Signing ceremonies are designed to mimic celebrations for rising college athletes when they commit to a school.
- By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter
Staff, high school students and community members sat in the stands of the gymnasium as seniors were recognized for their post-secondary plans. High school principal John Gies congratulated the seniors on choosing their E — employment, enlistment or enrollment.
The ceremony was open to and optional for all seniors, Gies said. Some students attending Pioneer Career and Technology Center were unable to attend due to labs or early job placements.
Most of the participating seniors will be attending college in the fall. Four will protect and serve as part of the U.S. military; three will begin apprenticeships. Ten students will enter the workforce, including retail management programs.
Macy Rall is planning on a fourth E — entrepreneurship. She'll focus on her photography business, Macy Lynn Photography, full-time. Rall founded her business about two years ago and focuses primarily on senior pictures and sports photography.
"I'm planning on taking it out of state a little bit if I can, trying to broaden my horizons with different kinds of photography," she said.
Rall said she appreciated the chance to be a part of senior signing day.
"I think it's awesome that everybody's getting recognized for their own thing," she said. "Even if you're not going to college or going into the military, you're still getting recognized for the work that you've put in."
Brayden Stone agreed.
"I think it opens a lot of eyes to see what experiences other people can have to see, what you can go out there and do in the world," he said.
Stone will begin an apprenticeship with Ideal Electric after graduation.
"I've always wanted to be handy, be able to help around the house," he said. "I'm definitely most excited to get in there and start making money, start working and being able to do something important with my life."
Arica Uplinger said participating in the ceremony made the idea of graduating and entering the adulthood feel more real than before.
"When I got to come down last year as a junior to watch it, it was really cool to see all of my friends do it," she said. "I'm finally down here and I'm ready to graduate."
Uplinger plans to attend Bowling Green State University an major in elementary art education.
Speakers at the event including Ohio Representative Marilyn John and Jake Penwell, owner and funeral director at Penwell Turner Funeral Home.
"The opportunities that lay ahead of you are far and wide," John told the students. "There is going to be fear. There are going to be doubts and there are going to be failures.
"While you're gonna experience all of those things, you are also going to experience wonder and success and opportunity when those doors open for you."
Penwell encouraged students to work hard, earn their place and embrace the opportunities that come along.
"The best advice I ever got was to take every opportunity that came to me, good or bad, and try to expand upon it and explore it," he said. "Enjoy it and expand upon it."