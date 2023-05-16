Shelby Signing Day15.JPG

Students at Shelby High School participate in senior signing day, a ceremony to honor their plans to enter college, the workforce or the military. 

SHELBY — Arica Uplinger signed a certificate with her name on it, affirming her plans to attend Bowling Green University in the fall. 

It was a surreal moment for Uplinger, a senior at Shelby High School just 12 days away from graduation. 

GALLERY: Shelby Signing Day

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com