Supt. Keith Strickler.jpg

Supt. Keith Strickler of Ontario Schools presents a plaque to Chief Tom Hill of the Ontario Police Department in recognition of the department's support of the school system.

ONTARIO — Ontario supt. Keith Strickler was as pleased as one can be about an active shooter drill. 

Strickler praised the Ontario Police Department during a school board meeting Tuesday night, a few weeks after a series of collaborative drills between the department and school system.

Ontario Police chief Tom Hill.jpg

Chief Tom Hill of the Ontario Police Department speaks to school board members.

