ONTARIO — Eva Harmon has mixed emotions about hanging up her apron. The food services manager for Ontario Local Schools will retire at the end of the school year.
"I do enjoy it, I really do," she said. "I will miss it."
A 1976 Ontario High School graduate, Harmon was initially hired by the district as a playground aide. Six months later, she switched to a job in the elementary school kitchen.
Harmon said she wanted a job where the hours matched the time her kids spent in school.
“It's been wonderful," she said. "It’s been great for raising children.”
Harmon was promoted to head cook at the high school after three years. The role eventually evolved into a food services manager position as Harmon took on more administrative responsibilities.
Coworker Cindy Crock said many don't realize how many behind-the-scenes tasks that come with Harmon's position. She trains new employees, steps in to help with the cooking and handles "piles" of paperwork required by the state and local government.
In addition to ordering ingredients and planning meals, Harmon also has to submit documentation showing how the district's menu meets nutritional requirements set forth by the USDA.
Harmon said it's become more challenging in recent months due to supply chain shortages. She even put a disclaimer on the menu for the first time, warning families and students that menu items are subject to change.
“When I make up the menu for the district, all (the nutritional requirements) are in there, but then all of a sudden ‘Oops this is not coming in’ and I gotta try to find something that's comparable," she said.
Demand for school meals is also up since the USDA expanded its free meals program to cover all students during the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re serving almost twice as many kids now," Harmon said.
Despite the challenges and physical demands of the job, Harmon truly enjoys her work. It's easy to see in the way she interacts with her coworkers and students.
“I really enjoy talking with the kids," she said. “There's days I won't miss some of the cooking -- it’s a lot. But that's okay.
"I feel like we're doing a service for the kids and they need that sometimes," she added. "It always made me feel good, like I was contributing to their wellbeing.”
Crock said Harmon is more than just a good boss. She's become a good friend.
“I can tell her anything," she said, tearing up a bit.
Harmon is known for being a straight shooter with a patient heart.
“She never ever yells. She tells you in a very nice way what you did wrong," said coworker Janine Mullins.
Mullins has worked with Harmon for eight years.
“She's probably one of the best bosses I've ever had," she said. “I love Eva. We all do.”
The camaraderie and laughter shared by the kitchen staff might just be the hardest thing for Harmon to leave behind.
“I’m going to miss these guys," she said. "I’ll probably bawl when I turn my keys in.”
Her advice to her successor is to be kind to everyone and just enjoy the work.
"If you have a bad day, don't take it out on the students. They don't deserve that," she said.
"Make sure the kids are number one, cause that’s what you’re here for.”