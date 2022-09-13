Keith Strickler

ONTARIO — Ontario Local Schools will continue hiring substitute teachers without a bachelor’s degree for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year as allowed under state law.

The Ontario board of education voted Tuesday night on a resolution instituting the temporary requirements for substitute teachers. These requirements include having a high school diploma or statement of high school equivalence, being deemed of good moral character and successfully completing a background check.

