Emily Rich

Emily Rich, student at OSU Mansfield, enjoys a football game at Ohio Stadium.

The staff at the Ohio State University’s Mansfield branch desires to teach their students in such a way that their success in the classroom follows them outside and into everyday life. By providing programs and teaching them skills such as time management, communication skills, critical thinking, and more alongside their desired educational paths, students will leave school more prepared for what the world has to offer them. 

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.