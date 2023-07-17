tour guides

Pictured left: Gabriel Karns, Associate Professor at the School of Environment and Natural Resources

Right: Marne Titchenell, Wildlife Program Director at the School of Environment and Natural Resources

Ohio State Mansfield's campus is not just your average academic institution. Nestled amidst 640 acres of woods, the college offers a unique experience with its walking trails.

trail class

Ohio State Mansfield takes education one step further by having an outdoor classroom to enhance lessons. 
new signage

The new signage for Ohio State Mansfield's trails will amplify the walking experience for students and the community. 

