Ohio State Mansfield Theatre showing Poof and other short works

Submitted by The Ohio State University Mansfield
Feb 9, 2023

Student actors rehearsing for theater production on the stage in Founders Auditorium in Ovalwood Hall The Ohio State University at Mansfield 09/22//2021 Photo by Jo McCulty The Ohio State University

By Jo McCulty

MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women.The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.There will be two showings, Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th at 7:30pm. Disclaimer: some of the content in the short works feature graphic content such as domestic violence.The production will be hosted at Founder's Auditorium at Ohio State Mansfield. Tickets can be purchased by visiting go.osu.edu/MansfieldTheatreTickets or contacting the box office at 419-755-4045.A portion of the concession proceeds will be donated to the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield.