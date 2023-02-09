OSU Mansfield Theatre

Student actors rehearsing for theater production on the stage in Founders Auditorium in Ovalwood Hall The Ohio State University at Mansfield 09/22//2021 Photo by Jo McCulty The Ohio State University

 By Jo McCulty

MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women.

The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

