Seniors who volunteer at Sherman or Woodland Elementary will be eligible to receive a voucher for three free undergrad credit hours at the Ohio State University in Mansfield. 

MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools have partnered to facilitate a volunteer program that incentivizes community service among Ohioans who are 60 years old and up with the opportunity to earn free college tuition.

The program, Give Back Go Forward, has been active on the Columbus campus, but Mansfield is the first regional campus to host the program. Ohio seniors (ages 60 and up) enrolled in the program who complete 100+ hours of community service at the designated organization, Mansfield City Schools, will earn a voucher for three free undergraduate credit hours at The Ohio State University.

