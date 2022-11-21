Ohio Connections Academy

COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom.

Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Costello, because of his hard work and the outstanding attitude towards learning in the online classroom.

Carter Bonnett

