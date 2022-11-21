COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom.
Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Costello, because of his hard work and the outstanding attitude towards learning in the online classroom.
As a Star Student, Carter will be presented a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year OCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.
“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Carter and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning – they truly deserve this recognition.”
ImageAccording to Carter’s mother Alicia, they enrolled him in Ohio Connections Academy so she could participate in her child’s learning. She gets to be “a part of the process instead of watching it,” she said.
As Carter’s learning coach, Alicia said she can see firsthand what he needs to work on and what material he isn’t understanding. She believes at Ohio Connections Academy her son gets the teacher’s undivided attention which might not always be the case in a traditional classroom.
“Every day is designed and taught in a fashion just for him,” Alicia said. “What I like most about Connections Academy is I get to be a part of it, but also they make it easy, and the teachers are helpful.”
Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Ohio Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a consistent, safe learning environment.
