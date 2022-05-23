MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) invites the community to participate in the free Summer Library Program from Monday, June 6 through Saturday, July 30.
Oceans of Possibilities offers opportunities for all ages to read, engage, and win prizes.
This summer, the library is excited to welcome back in-person programs and events in all nine branch locations and in the community via the Bookmobile.
The Summer Library Program offers creative, free, and fun ways to build a love for reading for all ages and abilities. Adults, teens, and children can find a participation guide at any MRCPL location or online and use the materials provided to keep track of books read, programs attended, library resources used, and games and puzzles played.
The completion of these activities will allow participants the chance to win a variety of age-appropriate weekly and grand prizes. This year’s Grand Prizes include a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Aquarium Membership, a $100 Amazon gift card, a Mansfield Art Center gift certificate, a Nintendo Switch, and many more.
In addition to the return of a full schedule of programs and performers, this year’s reading program will once again conclude with the exciting Mansfield Family Festival on July 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Mansfield.
Formerly known as the Mansfield Children’s Festival, the 2022 event will offer free fun, entertainment, food, prizes, and more for all ages to enjoy.
For information on how to participate in the MRCPL Summer Library Program, visit the Library’s website at www.mrcpl.org/slp2022.
