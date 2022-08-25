MANSFIELD — Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College has been chosen as the recipient of both the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees, and the 2022 Paul Elsner Excellence Award by The Chair Academy.
When asked about the two awards, Diab was quick to share credit, “I’m both honored and humbled to be chosen for these awards. We have exceptional teams, doing life-changing work for our students and it is a privilege to lead them as President of NC State. These awards are examples of the high level of performance we strive to maintain, so that our graduates are assured that the degrees they complete provide high-quality, relevant skills that lead to amazing careers. I will accept them on behalf of our entire team at NC State.”
ACCT Regional Recipient of the CEO Award
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) recently honored North Central State College President Dr. Dorey Diab with the 2022 Chief Executive Officer Award for the ACCT Central Region. The Regional Awards recognize the tremendous contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of their communities.
“This year's regional ACCT awardees represent the most outstanding people and programs from throughout the country, and we are excited to be able to bring attention to them," said ACCT President and CEO Jee Hang Lee.
The Chair Academy will present Diab with his award in Arizona in November
The mission of the Chair Academy is to design and promote world-class training programs and services to advance academic and administrative leadership for higher education and organizational leaders globally to promote positive change.
The Chair Academy will recognize Dr. Diab as 2022 recipient of the Paul Elsner Excellence in Leadership Award at their annual conference on November 6-8 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for his long-time support of the Academy and Conference, his dedication to the sustainability and legacy of the Chair Academy organization, and the many programs he has hosted for the continued development of transformational leaders.
Dr. Diab’s 30 plus years in higher education have modeled an active and engaged leadership style that brings passion and positive energy to colleagues, team members, students, and the community at large. His personal story is compelling and inspirational, as he has incorporated his love of learning and passion for student access into his unwavering commitment to the mission and vision of community college education.