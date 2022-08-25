Dr. Dorey Diab
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College has been chosen as the recipient of both the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees, and the 2022 Paul Elsner Excellence Award by The Chair Academy.

When asked about the two awards, Diab was quick to share credit, “I’m both honored and humbled to be chosen for these awards. We have exceptional teams, doing life-changing work for our students and it is a privilege to lead them as President of NC State. These awards are examples of the high level of performance we strive to maintain, so that our graduates are assured that the degrees they complete provide high-quality, relevant skills that lead to amazing careers. I will accept them on behalf of our entire team at NC State.”

Tags