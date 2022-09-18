North Central State College building

North Central State College is located in Mansfield.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD - North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing.

Approval for the completion program was granted to allow NC State to continue working closely with area healthcare providers to meet the critical need for nurses, and the advanced training required for career advancement.

