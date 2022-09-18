MANSFIELD - North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing.
Approval for the completion program was granted to allow NC State to continue working closely with area healthcare providers to meet the critical need for nurses, and the advanced training required for career advancement.
Dorey Diab, President of NC State has been eager to share this news and begin serving our community partners at this new level. “NC State has always been a leader in preparing Licensed Practical and Registered Nurses.
This will allow our students to progress to the bachelor’s level in a place they feel comfortable, with faculty they know -- and who know them. I’m proud that our College is one of a handful of community colleges in Ohio who are now granting bachelor’s degrees.
Our BSN degree will be affordable, providing tremendous value for our students and their families. I’m also proud of the teamwork this proposal and approval has required. Our community partners, and the residents they serve, will realize the benefits of today’s decision very quickly.”
Students who wish to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing will begin their studies in Fall 2023. Registered Nurses who would like additional information can fill out an interest form at www.ncstatecollege.edu/bsn.
This is the first BSN approval for community colleges in the state, and the second bachelor’s degree available at NC State.
The Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology (BASMET) was approved in 2018. There have been more than 20 graduates of the BASMET program since it was introduced.
Background of bachelor's degrees at Ohio community colleges
The opportunity for community colleges to apply to the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) to provide bachelor’s degrees, was established by a directive of the ODHE in November 2017.
That directive required that the proposals meet numerous guidelines, summarized as answering an established need for employees with in-demand skills to meet the workforce requirements of area businesses. Local employment data showing the availability and sustainability of jobs created was also a key consideration.
