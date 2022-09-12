MANSFIELD – North Central State College Police Academy has opened enrollment for a new, full-time academy in spring 2023.
Instruction will begin on Feb. 13, 2023, and cadets will graduate in July 2023. Classes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two full weekends are also required to complete the day academy; one weekend will be for driving skills and one weekend for Field Sobriety Testing.
“The college is serving the needs of our communities that are short of officers,” Police Academy Commander Brad Copeland says. “The Criminal Justice program/academy has seen an increased interest in the full-time academy.
"If there are people that have a desire to be a police officer, there is no better time to go through the training to be eligible to be hired as a police officer.”
The academy interest form is available for the spring 2023 full-time academy at ncstatecollege.edu.
Physical Testing (PT) is required for all candidates. Three PT opportunities will be given at the Fallerius Building on the main campus of NC State College. Candidates will be tested on the OPATA Academy Physical Standards.
· Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon
· Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
· Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information about the new full-time academy or spring 2023 contact Police Academy Commander Brad Copeland at bcopeland@ncstatecollege.edu or 419-755-4808.