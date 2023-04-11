MANSFIELD — North Central State College has been named one of 16 colleges in the national inaugural Achieving the Dream (ATD) Community Vibrancy cohort! We are excited to join other colleges within the ATD initiative working to assess and address systemic challenging opportunities on our campus and in our community.
President Dorey Diab has seen positive change from the ongoing ATD efforts at NC State.
“Like the communities we serve, higher education is going through significant changes," Diab said. "The needs of our students and employers are evolving as quickly as technology provides enhancements to our workplace and personal lives.
"Our work with Achieving the Dream has continued to grow because it has helped NC State focus our efforts where they are needed most, for the success of students too often left behind.
“The Community Vibrancy effort we recently joined requires us to look beyond our walls and provide awareness, guidance and support throughout our community. Our success will be measured not just as our students succeed, but as our community realizes the new opportunities available for residents, businesses and leaders when barriers to personal growth and education are overcome.”
The Achieving the Dream effort has been ongoing at NC State since 2005. It has been a key component of strategic planning for the college, and the students we serve, ever since.
In 2009, NC State was named a Leader College with ATD.
2011, NC State signed on to the National College Completion Challenge.
In 2018, NC State was named a Leader College of Distinction with ATD, a designation we’ve maintained ever since.
In 2022, the College received Special Recognition as one of the top three participants in the Achieving the Dream initiative, and recognized again as a Leader College of Distinction.
April 5, 2023, NC State was named one of 16 colleges nationally to begin the Community Vibrancy work within ATD, in order to enhance the economic and social mobility of students and employees, and the prosperity of the community.
“The alignment of Achieving the Dream, the work it requires and the data that it generates aligns seamlessly to the mission of NC State," Diab said. "More importantly, it makes a difference in the lives of our students.
"It helps them be more successful, more often, more quickly. It’s what higher education should be about every day, for every student.”
Looking ahead, North Central State College is continuing to build on its steady progress with a focus on increasing student retention and completion.
The College offers certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees, with flexible course scheduling including 8-week terms, a greater use of online and hybrid courses, and increased access to wrap-around support for students.
The college is also focused on increasing the diversity of students on campus and on closing equity gaps for first generation and minority students.
That work will include expanded outreach and work with local high schools and technical centers with a high percentage of first generation and minority students, peer mentoring for those students and professional development for faculty focused on inclusive teaching practices.