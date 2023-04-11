North Central State college Mansfield campus building

The North Central State College Mansfield campus is located at 2441 Kenwood Circle.

MANSFIELD — North Central State College has been named one of 16 colleges in the national inaugural Achieving the Dream (ATD) Community Vibrancy cohort! We are excited to join other colleges within the ATD initiative working to assess and address systemic challenging opportunities on our campus and in our community.

President Dorey Diab has seen positive change from the ongoing ATD efforts at NC State.

