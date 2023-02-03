MaANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the Middle School Academic Challenge Leagues in January and February, meeting on Jan. 10 and 11 and Feb. 1 and 2.
Students in fourth through eighth grade competed as teams, answering questions about various topics, including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science. MOESC wants to congratulate all competitors, especially the winners, for each tournament.
Lexington Central Academic Challenge
Lexington Central's Emily S., Monte C., Ben M., and Archer T. took the win with a total of 115 points.
Lexington A team
Carter G., Aaron H., David S., and Coulter S. were part of the Lexington A team champions.
Colonel Crawford C team
Olivia Moore, Corbin Channel, Finley Rowlinson, Brynsley Kitchin, and Mika Suarez, helped lead the Colonel Crawford C team to the championship.
Crestview A team
Zoe Kuhn, Carter Blum, Hudson Stacy, Drew Ramsey, and Titus Kelley, were part of the Crestview A team.
Crestview C team
Crestview's C team included Isla Derr, Camden Keener, Elianna Kelley, and Cruz Ramsey.
Colonel Crawford B
Colonel Crawford's B team included Lexi Rankin, Jaylee Kragh, Seamus Comerford, Dalton Rankin, and Owen Bland.
Wooster Kean
Wooster Kean - Runner-ups Nick Parker, Eric Martin, William Voss, Benny Maibach, and Drew Sexton from Wooster Kean.
Wooster A
Sixth graders Noah Greene, James Zhuang, Loudon Russell, Roy Melrose, Mackenzie Vick, and Casey Howard were all part of the winning Wooster A team.
“It was a smooth start, which is a tribute to all of the work our district’s coaches and students have put in over the past several months," Academic Challenge Coordinator Leanna Ferreira said. "We are looking forward to the remaining tournaments and continuing to see the level of competition increase.”
On Jan. 10, sixth graders tested their knowledge at the Academic Challenge. Incredibly, the top nine teams were only separated by 15 points. The two highest-ranking teams were from Wooster and Colonel Crawford schools.
On Jan. 11, seventh and eighth grade students competed in the Academic Challenge.
A total of 35 teams participated from the local school districts of Ashland, Colonel Crawford, Crestview, Lexington, Madison, Mansfield, Mount Gilead, Northmor, Northwestern, Ontario, Plymouth-Shiloh, Sacred Heart, St. Mary's, Saint Peter's, Shelby, Tiffin, and Wooster.
The two teams that triumphed were Crestview A and Colonel Crawford B. Colonel Crawford's Lexi Rankin, Jaylee Kragh, Seamus Comerford, Dalton Rankin, and Owen Bland ranked number one with 95 points.
Not far behind, Crestview A students Zoe Kuhn, Carter Blum, Hudson Stacy, Drew Ramsey, and Titus Kelley scored 91 points.
On Feb. 1, the fourth graders from Colonel Crawford, Crestview, Lexington, Mansfield, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Sacred Heart, Saint Peter's, Shelby, and Wooster took part in the Academic Challenge.
On Feb. 2, fifth graders impressed at the Academic Challenge. Twenty-three teams battled for the championship title, leaving no student behind. Lexington A scored the highest total of 114 points. A big congratulations to the team members Carter G., Aaron H., David S., and Coulter S.
Only eight points behind Lexington, the runner-up was Crestview C's team Isla Derr, Camden Keener, Elianna Kelley, and Cruz Ramsey.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.