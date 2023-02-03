Lexington A team

Carter G., Aaron H., David S., and Coulter S. were part of the Lexington A team champions.

MaANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the Middle School Academic Challenge Leagues in January and February, meeting on Jan. 10 and 11 and Feb. 1 and 2.

Students in fourth through eighth grade competed as teams, answering questions about various topics, including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science. MOESC wants to congratulate all competitors, especially the winners, for each tournament.

