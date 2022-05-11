MARYSVILLE -- The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2021-2022 BEST season on May 7 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
Over 800 BEST exhibitors and families gathered to watch youth receive awards for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.
This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. It was the biggest season yet with over 676 youth participants showing around 1,030 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.
This season’s sponsoring partners were Ag-Pro Companies and John Deere, Bane-Welker Equipment, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land & Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric – The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau, The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment and Weaver Livestock.
“There is no other program in the country like Ohio’s BEST program,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator. “We are proud to not only host competitive cattle shows, but additional divisions such as Stockmanship, community service, and more that mold these youth to become the future leaders of our industry.”
The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 710 pounds of pop tabs were accumulated and this year’s donation total was $22,948.
The highest donations were from HR Cattle Co., Huron County, with $2,025 and Austin Sutherly, Clark County, with $1,300. Brock Perry, Ottawa County, submitted the most pop tabs with 137 pounds.
Thanks to the program’s generous sponsors, many door prize giveaways and drawings were held. The hottest drawings were for the BEST trailer, the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) trailer (both trailers donated by M.H. EBY) and the John Deere Gator (donated by Ag-Pro). The winners of these prizes receive a full year’s use of the item.
The following were this year’s winners:
BEST Trailer - Kelsie Davis, Lorain County
BBS Trailer - Jayla Ricer, Pike County
John Deere Gator - Andrew Johnson, Preble County
The Novice Division of BEST includes first-year participants. All Novice exhibitors were given an entry into their own unique drawing for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season.
This year’s prize was a wrapped show box donated by Weaver Leather Livestock. The winner of the show box was Brade Wright, Perry County.
The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the hard work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards presented throughout the night:
Character Traits Winners
OCA and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver sponsored the 2021-2022 BEST character trait awards, highlighting passion, generosity, joyfulness and determination. Any OCA member, BEST participant or their parents could nominate exhibitors for any of these traits. This year’s winners were:
Passion - Gage Farrar, Jackson County
Generosity - Luke Jennings, Clermont County
Joyfulness - Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Determination - Ella Grimwood, Ashland County
Youth Scholarships
BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year five $1,000 scholarships were awarded:
Rachel O'Reilly, Geauga County
Skyler Ward, Preble County
Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
Lily Green, Erie County
Luke Jennings, Clinton County
Stockmanship Division
The Stockmanship Division of BEST offers contests for participants to showcase their abilities and talents outside of the ring. This division is sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau. This year, the program hosted five different contests that were Prepared Speaking, Salesmanship, Cattlemen’s Challenge, the Fitting Contest and Judging Contest at the Ohio Beef Expo. This year’s overall Stockmanship winners were:
Beginner Stockmanship Division
Champion Overall Beginner Stockman - Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Reserve Overall Beginner Stockman - Kasen Cole, Preble County
Third Overall Beginner Stockman - Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
Fourth Overall Beginner Stockman - Avery Flax, Clark County
Fifth Overall Beginner Stockman - Eli Creech, Preble County
Junior Stockmanship Division
Champion Overall Junior Stockman - Russell Fox, Seneca County
Reserve Overall Junior Stockman - Grace Sautter, Sandusky County
Third Overall Junior Stockman - Asa Minton, Adams County
Fourth Overall Junior Stockman - Cassidy Harris, Preble County
Fifth Overall Junior Stockman - David O'Reilly, Geauga County
Intermediate Stockmanship Division
Champion Overall Intermediate Stockman - Ashton Bain, Highland County
Reserve Overall Intermediate Stockman - Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
Third Overall Intermediate Stockman - Alexis Perry, Ottawa County
Fourth Overall Intermediate Stockman - Gus Wilt, Fayette County
Fifth Overall Intermediate Stockman - Riley Burtchin, Wood County
Novice Stockmanship Division
Champion Overall Novice Stockman - Emma Lewis, Lorain County
Reserve Overall Novice Stockman - Annabelle Harris, Preble County
Third Overall Novice Stockman - Jordan Fitz, Perry County
Fourth Overall Novice Stockman - Porter Beck, Morrow County
Fifth Overall Novice Stockman - Brade Wright, Perry County
Senior Stockmanship Division
Champion Overall Senior Stockman - Erika Grum, Licking County
Reserve Overall Senior Stockman - Grant Helsinger, Montgomery County
Third Overall Senior Stockman - Lily Green, Erie County
Fourth Overall Senior Stockman - Rachel O'Reilly, Geauga County
Fifth Overall Senior Stockman - Kaysie Healy, Geauga County
Photography Contest
Beginner Division
1st Place - Emma Helsinger, Preble County - “Eyes on the Judge”
2nd Place - Brock Fox, Seneca County - “Just Follow my Lead”
3rd Place - Eli Creech, Preble County - “Crown watching the final drive in Marion”
Junior Division
1st Place - Kylie Holman, Licking County - “Summer Sunsets”
2nd Place - Jorja Morgan, Gallia County - “Stand for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone”
3rd Place - Reagan Farrar, Jackson County - “Peek-a-boo”
Intermediate Division
1st Place - Page Gehret, Darke County - “Eyes on the Prize”
2nd Place - Tatumn Poff, Geauga County - “A HUGe Congratulations!”
3rd Place - Jaycee Yelton, Champaign County - “Life is Better on the Farm”
Senior Division
1st Place - Sadie Holman, Licking County - “Closing Time”
2nd Place - Sadie Holman, Licking County - “Stella”
3rd Place - Macie Riley, Fayette County - “Dialed In”
Adult Division
1st Place - Kim Poff, Geauga County - “Patiently Waiting 02.26.22”
2nd Place - Kim Videkovich, Pickaway County - “Following the Feed”
3rd Place - Susie Perry, Ottawa County - “Beans for Days”
Editor’s Choice
The Editor’s Choice winner will have their photo featured on the Summer Issue of the Ohio Cattleman magazine.
Editor’s Choice Award - Kylie Holman, Licking County - “Summer Sunsets”
Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention - Page Gehret, Darke County - “Eyes on the Prize”
Showmanship
Beginner Division
First Overall Beginner Showman - D'lelah Laber, Highland County
Second Overall Beginner Showman - Avery Flax, Clark County
Third Overall Beginner Showman - Emma Helsinger, Preble County
Fourth Overall Beginner Showman - Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
Fifth Overall Beginner Showman - Garrett Reusch, Medina County
Sixth Overall Beginner Showman - Sophia Clemons, Huron County
Seventh Overall Beginner Showman - Reid Bishop, Clark County
Eighth Overall Beginner Showman - Easton Sautter , Wood County
Ninth Overall Beginner Showman - Colby Hoffman, Union County
Tenth Overall Beginner Showman - Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Junior Division
First Overall Junior Showman - Karissa Treadway, Warren County
Second Overall Junior Showman - Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Third Overall Junior Showman - Owen Bailey, Wayne County
Fourth Overall Junior Showman - Ella Reed, Fairfield County
Fifth Overall Junior Showman - Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County
Sixth Overall Junior Showman - Asa Minton, Adams County
Seventh Overall Junior Showman - Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
Eighth Overall Junior Showman - Kendall Bishop, Clark County
Ninth Overall Junior Showman - Masen Jolliff, Hardin County
Tenth Overall Junior Showman - Gavin Richards, Wood County
Intermediate Division
First Overall Intermediate Showman - Karly Goetz, Ottawa County
Second Overall Intermediate Showman - Madison Paden, Guernsey County
Third Overall Intermediate Showman - Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County
Fourth Overall Intermediate Showman - Tucker Shepard, Henry County
Fifth Overall Intermediate Showman - Delaney Chester, Warren County
Sixth Overall Intermediate Showman - Josie Kidwell, Knox County
Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman - Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman - Shae Conrad, Champaign County
Eighth Overall Intermediate Showman - Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Ninth Overall Intermediate Showman - Delaney Jones, Allen County
Tenth Overall Intermediate Showman - Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
Novice Division
First Overall Novice Showman - Brade Wright, Perry
Second Overall Novice Showman - Abigail Sharpe, Licking
Third Overall Novice Showman - Colton Worden, Crawford
Fourth Overall Novice Showman - Natalie Jagger, Morrow
Fifth Overall Novice Showman - Grace Tuttle, Clark
Sixth Overall Novice Showman - Garrett Hensel, Crawford
Seventh Overall Novice Showman - Porter Beck, Morrow
Eighth Overall Novice Showman - Lane Rizor, Morrow
Ninth Overall Novice Showman - Layton Immel, Tuscarawas
Tenth Overall Novice Showman - Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey
Senior Division
First Overall Senior Showman - Macie Riley, Fayette County
Second Overall Senior Showman - Beau Johnson, Gallia County
Third Overall Senior Showman - Emily Jones, Butler County
Fourth Overall Senior Showman - Destiny Lafever, Ashland County
Fifth Overall Senior Showman - McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
Sixth Overall Senior Showman - Haley Dean, Clinton County
Seventh Overall Senior Showman - Luke Schroeder, Defiance County
Eighth Overall Senior Showman - Erin Pope, Gallia County
Ninth Overall Senior Showman - Payton Shepard, Henry County
Tenth Overall Senior Showman - Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County
Breed Division Champions
Champion Angus Heifer - Mallory Myers, Licking County
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer - Ellly Castello, Belmont County
3rd Overall Angus Heifer - Rees Toler, Gallia County
4th Overall Angus Heifer - Natilee Noll, Noble County
5th Overall Angus Heifer - Ella Pietranton, Belmont County
Champion Angus Steer - Macie Riley, Fayette County
Reserve Champion Angus Steer - Madison Paden, Guernsey County
Champion Charolais Heifer - Olivia Wood, Meigs County
Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer -Ellis Davis, Highland County
Champion % Charolais Heifer - Gabe Montgomery, Licking County
Reserve Champion % Charolais Heifer - Colton Luyster, Belmont County
Champion Charolais Steer - Trenton Braska, Richland County
Reserve Champion Charolais Steer - Kendra Marty, Wayne County
Champion Chianina Heifer - Becca Pullins, Meigs County
Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer - Abigail Sharpe, Licking County
3rd Overall Chianina Heifer - Mackenzie Neal, Preble County
5th Overall Chianina Heifer - Emma Yochum, Highland County
Champion Chianina Steer - Alicia Graham, Licking County
Reserve Champion Chianina Steer - Beau Johnson, Gallia County
3rd Overall Chianina Steer - Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
4th Overall Chianina Steer - Annistyn Oszust, Tuscarawas County
5th Overall Chianina Steer - Karissa Treadway, Warren County
Champion Hereford Heifer - Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer - Lily Green, Erie County
3rd Overall Hereford Heifer - Andrew Johnson, Preble County
4th Overall Hereford Heifer - Mason Love, Fairfield County
5th Overall Hereford Heifer - Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County
Champion Hereford Steer - Reid Bishop, Clark County
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer - Paige Lee, Preble County
Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer - Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer - Hannah French, Huron County
Champion Mainetainer Heifer - Erin Pope, Gallia County
Reserve Champion Mainetainer Heifer - Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
3rd Overall Mainetainer Heifer - Mallory Meyers, Licking County
4th Overall Maintainer Heifer - Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County
5th Overall Mainetainer Heifer - Corynne Kinney, Huron County
Champion Maine Anjou Steer - Karissa Treadway, Warren County
Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer - Henleigh Painter, Licking County
3rd Overall Maine Anjou Steer - Jayla Ricer, Pike County
4th Overall Maine Anjou Steer - Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County
5th Overall Maine Anjou Steer - James Myers, Licking County
Champion Shorthorn Heifer - Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer - Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
3rd Overall Shorthorn Heifer - Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
4th Overall Shorthorn Heifer - Karly Goetz, Ottawa County
5th Overall Shorthorn Heifer - Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
Champion Shorthorn Steer - Gage Farrar, Jackson County
Reserve Shorthorn Steer - Carson Pahl, Wyandot County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Ella Reed, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Ella Forni, Licking County
3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County
4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Amanda Annett, Knox County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer - Natilee Noll, Noble County
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer - Rylan Luyster, Belmont County
3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer - Allison Lust, Crawford County
4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer - Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer - Mckayla Feikert, Wayne County
Champion Simmental Heifer - Matthew Koverman, Scioto County
Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer - McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer - Payton Shepard, Henry County
Champion % Simmental Heifer - Rees Toler, Gallia County
Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer - Guy Calaway, Meigs County
3rd Overall % Simmental Heifer - Caylee Sager, Fulton County
4th Overall % Simmental Heifer - Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County
5th Overall % Simmental Heifer - Kesselyn Bigley, Washington County
Champion Simmental Steer - Carson Barton, Clinton County
Reserve Champion Simmental Steer - Brayden Ross, Adams County
Champion High % AOB Heifer - Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer - Jack McDaniel, Champaign County
Champion Low % AOB Heifer - D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer - Tucker Shepard, Henry County
Champion AOB Steer - Kailyn Mattis, Perry County
Reserve Champion AOB Steer - Gage Farrar, Jackson County
Champion Crossbred Heifer - Riley Berger, Coshocton County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer - Grace Almendinger, Licking County
3rd Overall Crossbred Heifer - Rylan Luyster, Belmont County
4th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Elizabeth Gibson, Perry County
5th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County
6th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County
7th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Colton Beck, Morrow County
8th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Payton Stover, Richland County
9th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Luke Lukowski, Stark County
10th Overall Crossbred Heifer - Piper Shepard, Henry County
Champion Market Heifer - Haley Dean, Clinton County
Reserve Champion Market Heifer - Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County
3rd Overall Market Heifer - Rylan Luyster, Belmont County
4th Overall Market Heifer - Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County
5th Overall Market Heifer - Josie Bowcott, Gallia County
5th Overall Market Heifer - Paige Gehret, Darke County
6th Overall Market Heifer - Austin Sutherly, Clark County
7th Overall Market Heifer - Luke Fulton, Miami County
8th Overall Market Heifer - Colby Hoffman, Union County
9th Overall Market Heifer - Brade Wright, Perry County
9th Overall Market Heifer - Marshall Capps, Allen County
9th Overall Market Heifer - Jack Stingley, Warren County
10th Overall Market Heifer - Easton Sauter, Wood County
10th Overall Market Heifer - Lucy Smith, Morrow County
Champion Crossbred Steer - Cody Foor, Licking County
Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer - Delaney Jones, Allen County
3rd Overall Crossbred Steer - Shae Conrad, Champaign County
4th Overall Crossbred Steer - Grant Belleville, Wood County
4th Overall Crossbred Steer - Chase Boring, Perry County
5th Overall Crossbred Steer - Stella Koehler, Fairfield County
6th Overall Crossbred Steer - Jenna Young, Harrison County
7th Overall Crossbred Steer - Cheyenne Myers, Stark County
8th Overall Crossbred Steer - Lainey Miller, Licking County
9th Overall Crossbred Steer - Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County
10th Overall Crossbred Steer - Destiny Lafever, Ashland County
11th Overall Crossbred Steer - Macie Riley, Fayette County
12th Overall Crossbred Steer - Tanner Butcher, Hardin County
12th Overall Crossbred Steer - Addie Foor, Licking County
12th Overall Crossbred Steer - Mason Kinney, Huron County
13th Overall Crossbred Steer - Owen Bailey, Wayne County
13th Overall Crossbred Steer - Kaden McGuffey, Champaign County
14th Overall Crossbred Steer - Owen Bailey, Wayne County
15th Overall Crossbred Steer - Carly Csapo, Wayne County
15th Overall Crossbred Steer - Luke Schroeder, Defiance County
Novice Champions
Champion Novice Heifer - Ella Forni, Licking County, Shorthorn Plus
Reserve Champion Novice Heifer - Grace Almendinger, Licking County, Crossbred
3rd Overall Novice Heifer - Abigail Sharpe, Licking County, Chianina
4th Overall Novice Heifer - Payton Stover, Richland County, Crossbred
5th Overall Novice Heifer - Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County, Hereford
6th Overall Novice Heifer - Payton Walker, Stark County, Crossbred
7th Overall Novice Heifer - Lane Rizor, Morrow County, Hereford
8th Overall Novice Heifer - Layton Immel, Tuscarawas County, Hereford
9th Overall Novice Heifer - Micah Nethers, Licking County, Shorthorn
10th Overall Novice Heifer - Natalie Jagger, Morrow County, Hereford
Champion Novice Market Animal - Trenton Braska, Richland County, Charolais
Reserve Champion Novice Market Animal - Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County, AOB
3rd Overall Novice Market Animal - Paige Lee, Preble County, Hereford
4th Overall Novice Market Animal - Josie Bowcott, Gallia County, Market Heifer
5th Overall Novice Market Animal - Cayden Wood, Sandusky County, Hereford
6th Overall Novice Market Animal - Logan Bowcott, Gallia County, Crossbred
7th Overall Novice Market Animal - Grace Tuttle, Clark County, Crossbred
8th Overall Novice Market Animal - Natalie Brown, Pickaway County, Crossbred
9th Overall Novice Market Animal - Brade Wright, Perry County, Market Heifer
9th Overall Novice Market Animal - Matt Cheek, Warren County, Crossbred
10th Overall Novice Market Animal - Colton Worden, Crawford County, Crossbred
Bred & Owned Champions
Champion Bred and Owned Heifer - Delaney Chester, Warren County, Hereford
Reserve Bred and Owned Heifer - McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County, Simmental
3rd Overall Bred and Owned Heifer - Ellis Davis, Highland County, Charolais
4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer - Karly Goetz, Ottawa County, Shorthorn
5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer - Maddox Cupp, Fairfield County, Hereford
5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer - Trevin Redd, Wyandot County, Hereford
Champion Bred and Owned Market Animal - Gage Farrar, Jackson County, AOB
Reserve Bred and Owned Market Animal - Karissa Treadway, Warren County, Chianina
3rd Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal - Cheyenne Baker, Preble County, ShorthornPlus
4th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal - Addison Moran, Adams County, Maine-Anjou
5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal - Victoria Hiler, Crawford County, Maine-Anjou
5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal - Bailey Harris, Jefferson County, Shorthorn Plus
Buckeye Breeders Series Champions
The Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) recognizes breeders and exhibitors who show cattle bred, born and raised in Ohio.
BBS Heifers
Champion Angus Heifer - Ella Pietranton, Belmont County
Reserve Angus Heifer - Garrett Miley, Noble County
Champion Charolais Heifer - Ellis Davis, Highland County
Champion % Charolais Heifer - Rylee Bloomfield, Crawford County
Champion % Charolais Heifer - Abigail Thornton, Fairfield County
Champion Chianina Heifer - Becca Pullins, Meigs County
Reserve Chianina Heifer - Abigail Sharpe, Licking County
Champion Hereford Heifer - Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Hereford Heifer - Lily Green, Erie County
Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer - Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve High % Maine-Anjou Heifer - Hannah French, Huron County
Champion Mainetainer Heifer - Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County
Reserve Mainetainer Heifer - Mallory Myers, Licking County
Champion Shorthorn Heifer - Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
Reserve Shorthorn Heifer - Karly Goetz, Ottawa County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Ella Reed, Fairfield County
Reserve Shorthorn Plus Heifer - Ella Forni, Licking County
Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer - McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
Reserve Purebred Simmental Heifer - Payton Shepard, Henry County
Champion % Simmental Heifer - Guy Calaway, Meigs County
Reserve % Simmental Heifer - Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County
Champion High % AOB Heifer - Jack McDaniel, Champaign County
Reserve High % AOB Heifer - John Goebel, Williams County
Champion Low % AOB Heifer - D'lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve Low % AOB Heifer - Tucker Shepard, Henry County
BBS Steers
Champion Angus Steer - Madison Paden, Guernsey County
Reserve Angus Steer - Addy Brenner, Stark County
Champion Charolais Steer - Kendra Marty, Wayne County
Champion Chianina Steer - Karissa Treadway, Warren County
Reserve Chianina Steer - Alexis Perry, Ottawa County
Champion Hereford Steer - Paige Lee, Preble County
Reserve Hereford Steer - Cayden Wood, Sandusky County
Champion Maine-Anjou Steer - Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Reserve Maine-Anjou Steer - James Myers, Licking County
Champion Shorthorn Steer - Carson Pahl, Wyandot County
Reserve Shorthorn Steer - Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer - Allison Lust, Crawford County
Reserve Shorthorn Plus Steer - Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Champion Aob Steer - Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County
Reserve Aob Steer - Gage Farrar, Jackson County
BEST Committee
The OCA BEST program functions through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Todd Pugh, Stark County; Vice-Chairman – Mark Hara, Franklin County; Karigan Blue, BEST Program Coordinator, Henry County; Drew Baus, Wood County; Kim Herman, Allen County; Ian Van Kirk, Licking County; Roger Hunker, Huron County; Amber Shoemaker, Stark County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Trevor Tom, Muskingum County; Linde Sutherly, Clark County; Erin Alava, Hancock County; Shane Riley, Fayette County; Ben Dickson, Morrow County; and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director.
This season's Junior Representatives were Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Grace England, Portage County; Dawson Osborn, Highland County; Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County; and Payton Shepard, Henry County. England and Riley have completed their term as BEST Junior Representatives and new leadership was announced for the 2022-2023 season. Those individuals are Grant Belleville, Wood County; Gage Farrar, Jackson County; and Luke Schroeder, Defiance County.