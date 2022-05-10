MANSFIELD -- Ohio State University Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam announced Tuesday that Norman Jones, dean and director of Ohio State Mansfield, will now serve as vice provost and dean for undergraduate education.
In the new role, Jones will lead the vision for challenging and transformative academic experiences for Ohio State undergraduate students on all Ohio State campuses, and be responsible for guiding the development of undergraduate educational experiences and outcomes.
"I fiercely love the Mansfield campus and its mission, so this was not an easy decision," Jones said. "Yet this new role is an extraordinary opportunity to take everything I’ve learned from 18 years of working here and use that to further our core mission and values on a university-wide scale."
Jones’ appointment is subject to approval by the Board of Trustees and would begin on July 1.
"This change reflects positively on all the great work we’ve been at the Mansfield campus," Jones said. "It also reflects the university’s strong interest in a six-campus, one-university approach to supporting excellence in undergraduate education at Ohio State."
A professor in the Department of English, Jones has served as dean and director of Ohio State Mansfield since 2017. As dean, he is responsible for leading the promotion, direction and support of teaching, learning and research for the 640-acre campus.
"As we prepare for this transition, the campus is in excellent hands, and I will continue to work with our campus leaders to support the Mansfield campus after I take on my new role at Ohio State," Jones said.
While leading Ohio State Mansfield, Jones has raised retention rates for underserved and historically underrepresented students, secured more than $3 million in philanthropic gifts and developed a new strategic plan.
“Above all, he is a skilled and passionate relationship-builder who has created partnerships across the state and in the Mansfield community,” Gilliam said.
In his new role, Jones will provide leadership to a reimagined Office of Undergraduate Education, which will include Academic Enrichment, Military and Veterans Services (ROTC), Student-Athlete Support Services Office (SASSO), Undergraduate Education, and Transition and Academic Growth.
“Every day the staff works across these areas to support our students and provide them with meaningful academic experiences. I am grateful for their effort and commitment to undergraduate students,” Gilliam said. “Norman has already worked closely with many of these groups, and I am eager to see him extend his vision and passion across our campuses.”
Vice Provost and Dean of University Libraries Damon Jaggars has provided interim leadership for undergraduate education this academic year. Gilliam said a leadership transition plan for Ohio State Mansfield is being developed, and details will be shared in the coming weeks.