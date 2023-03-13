Simon Clark square

Simon Clark will take over as the new Head of School at Discovery School in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has announced the appointment of Simon Clark as the new Head of School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Clark has been the assistant Head of School for the past five years. During that time he has built strong relationships with the staff, students and parents. He will take over from the current Head of School, Julie Schwartz, who will be moving to a new position at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in July.

