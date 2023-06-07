ASPIRE graduation

The turning of the tassles!

Adorned in black caps and gowns, the graduates of Mansfield Adult Education's Aspire program entered the auditorium of Mansfield Senior High School on Thursday, June 1, greeted by family and friends recording on Facebook Live or taking as many photos as possible. The pride in the room was undeniable.

ASPIRE graduates1

Graduates waiting to enter the auditorium at Mansfield Senior High.

ASPIRE Graduation 2023

Alicia A. Galilei

ASPIRE National Honor Society

National Honor Society, from left to right: Steven Clark, Rocky Fraizer, Deshwan Sharpe, Alicia Galilei, Corey Howze Sr., Keitha Davis

