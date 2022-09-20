MANSFIELD -- Malabar Intermediate kicked off its new after-school program Tuesday through a partnership with the Open Doors Academy, a Cleveland-based non-profit.
Representatives from Open Doors visited the Mansfield City School board meeting Tuesday night to talk about the program.
Students participate in both academic and enrichment clubs. Programming is available to students at Malabar Intermediate on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. The programming is free for both students and the district through a grant with the Ohio Department of Education.
Each student gets a snack and transportation home if necessary.
After spending time in an academic club, students can choose from a number of activities including performing arts, character development, sports and martial arts.
There are 50 students currently registered and a waiting list is available, according to director of student support services Holly Christie. Link Briggs, a paraprofessional at Mansfield Senior High, serves as the program coordinator.
Financial update
Treasurer Tacy Courtright gave a financial report highlighting ways the district has stretched its dollars over the past few years. The report noted the use of e-rate funding and state grants to cover the cost of running fiber optic internet throughout the district, replacing the lights at the middle and high school and improving the Malabar pool.
Courtright also said the middle and high school building will be paid off in December due to refunding the district’s bonds in 2020.
Courtright also presented some information on the 19-mill levy renewal on the ballot in November. The levy is a combination of two existing emergency levies and will result in no increase in taxes.
The treasurer noted "emergency" levies don't necessarily refer to a crisis, but to levies that generate a fixed dollar amount each year for the district, with millage fluctuating year to year.
The renewal would be eligible for property tax rollbacks. That means the district would receive payments from the state to reimburse lost revenue due to property tax relief programs. Those are granted by the state to taxpayers under property tax rollback programs and the Homestead Exemption program.
The month's Every Student, Every Day Champion was Jennifer Uhde, a first grade teacher at Woodland Elementary.
Student champions included Collin Kitzler, Bre’Ale Harvey and Niall Cavanuagh.
Kitzler is a seventh grader at Spanish Immersion who got a perfect math score on his Ohio State Test last spring for the second year in a row.
Harvey is a second grade student at Woodland Elementary.
Cavanuagh is a fourth grader at Malabar Intermediate. Cavanugh represented the Tygers in the 2022 Mansfield Soap Box Derby.
The school board went into executive session to discuss details related to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols and to consider the employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official.
The board also approved:
A memorandum of understanding with the Teamsters Local Union No. 40. The agreement included ratification bonuses for each teamster employee during the first pay period of October for the next three years — $325 in 2022, $475 in 2023 and $625 in 2024.
The agreement also included a stipend for each teamster employee during the first pay period in November of the next three years — $1,500 in 2022 and 2023 and $1,200 in 2024.
Purchasing tickets for the United Way and NAACP dinners.
A resolution to participate in school bus bids for 2022-2023 for the purchase of two school buses, a 71/72 passenger bus.
The purchase of a new dump truck from state pricing.
The purchase and installation of playground equipment for Sherman Elementary totaling $57,678.37 and Malabar Intermediate for $182,530.89 from Midstates Recreation. Courtright said the district is seeking grants to help cover the cost.
Acontract with Vero Fiber that includes new site pricing for Arlin Field and the Malabar Soccer Complex. The contract will extend 100 mbps of service to the press box of each respective location at a total cost of $45,250.
Various instructional materials and contracts with I Am Boundless and the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center.
A contract with Jennifer Johnson, of Perrysville, who will serve as program coordinator for the Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program.
A contract with Michelle Quimby of Mansfield, paid for with an Ohio Arts Council grant.
Various recommended personnel actions.
The termination of Lisa Meyers.