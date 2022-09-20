Jennifer Uhde

First grade teacher Jennifer Uhde accepts the Every Student, Every Day champion award during Tuesday night's Mansfield City school board meeting.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Malabar Intermediate kicked off its new after-school program Tuesday through a partnership with the Open Doors Academy, a Cleveland-based non-profit.

Representatives from Open Doors visited the Mansfield City School board meeting Tuesday night to talk about the program.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com