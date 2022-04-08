MANSFIELD - The Ohio Department of Higher Education has again awarded Choose Ohio First Scholarship to North Central State College for a total amount of $450,000.00.
These funds will provide scholarships for students enrolling in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine) coursework for the 2022-2023 school year.
At NC State, students in several areas of study are eligible to receive grant dollars: Bioscience, Business Analytics, Engineering Technology, Visual Communications Multimedia Technology, IT Networking, CyberSecurity, Nursing, Respiratory Care, and Associate of Science degree in Mathematics.
Every student applying to NC State for one of the STEMM majors listed above in the summer and fall of 2022 will be considered for a Choose Ohio First scholarship award. However, priority is given to continuing students who received an award previously.
“We are very excited about the ability to increase the number of scholarships," said Toni Johnson, dean of academic services. "Through the program, NC State has the opportunity to significantly change the lives of our students and elevate our community.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
"I strongly believe that our Choose Ohio First Scholars change Ohio and the world for the better.”
Tom Prendergast, vice president for student success at NC State says Choose Ohio First is designed to help all students.
“More than one out of ten undergraduate students at NC State receive the Choose Ohio First Scholarship," Predergast said. "This state investment is a major reason why so few of our students take on debt compared to other colleges.”
North Central State College has been awarding Choose Ohio First Scholarships to students since 2010.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.