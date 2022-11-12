North Central State College building

North Central State College is located in Mansfield.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- North Central State College has been awarded a Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) grant in the amount of $152,29 by the State of Ohio Department of Higher Education.

North Central State College will use the RAPIDS funds to upgrade Chemistry laboratory facilities in Health Sciences to also meet the needs of Engineering students, enhancing skills and efficiencies for NC State students in numerous programs.

