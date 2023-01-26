ACCA building

North Central State College has been providing students in Ashland, Richland and Crawford Counties opportunities to expand their education for over fifty years. In order to serve even more of those with a desire to further their studies, the college is partnering with Ashland County Community Academy to provide NC State classes in Ashland.

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.