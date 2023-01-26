North Central State College has been providing students in Ashland, Richland and Crawford Counties opportunities to expand their education for over fifty years. In order to serve even more of those with a desire to further their studies, the college is partnering with Ashland County Community Academy to provide NC State classes in Ashland.
Although remote classes increased during the pandemic, many students still prefer in-person classes, and NC State wanted to provide those opportunities close to home for the residents of Ashland.
Tom Prendergast, Vice President of Student Success oversees student services at NC State.
“This partnership gives us a physical presence in Ashland County like we have in Richland and Crawford Counties,” Prendergast said.
In early 2022, Prendergast and his team did research to grasp the need in Ashland for in-person education and training. Once research was collected, they put together a brochure that helped show the market for jobs at the certificate and associate degree levels, which NC State could help provide.
“We showed this to Mayor Matt Miller, and he really thought there was something to this and he encouraged us to move forward. One of the first places we approached was the Ashland County Community Academy (ACCA). It really checked all the boxes,” Prendergast said.
Located downtown, ACCA is near the industrial park and is in a great location. Shannon Lusk, Superintendent of the ACCA, is excited to begin the partnership, already having enjoyed getting to know NC State’s team and learning that their companies are great collaborators.
“I have such a hard-working team here, I couldn’t do anything without my team, and it seems they have equally as hard workers on their team. It’s just been a great pairing, and it’s been enjoyable,” Lusk said.
“What we’re really trying to do is give an opportunity to the community as a team so that everybody succeeds, our students and the students that they bring in.”
As an independent district, ACCA serves students in grades 7-12 in Ashland by providing dropout recovery prevention programs, credit recovery, access to credentialing, career readiness and college readiness. Lusk views the partnership as an opportunity for the community to view the school as much more than just an alternative school, but a learning institution that offers their students better opportunities to properly succeed and be productive members of society.
NC State will be offering a variety of general education courses that will allow students to begin their college education. Initial courses offered include: English Composition, Probability and Statistics and a First Year Experience Course, which provides an overview on navigating college successfully. As time goes on, the college will add more classes, possibly including business courses.
“Having this partnership is a way to give kids, and working adults, an opportunity to attend NC State right here in Ashland. If you’re working in the Ashland area, you can get off your shift and come take a class. Classes meet in person one night a week, so you’ll get that personal attention, and you’ll complete some of your coursework online,” Prendergast said.