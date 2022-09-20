Dr. Dorey Diab

North Central State College President Dorey Diab.

MANSFIELD -- This week, the U.S. Department of Education awarded $2,091,507 in Title III grant dollars to North Central State College for Strengthening Institutions Program North Central State College: FAST (Flexible Access Through Scheduling & Technology).

Flexible Access Through Scheduling & Technology seeks to significantly increase student access and success by a systemic adoption and implementation of advance instructional design, increased online and hybrid instruction, and 8-week terms with related support systems.

