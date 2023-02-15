MANSFIELD – Educators from districts in Crawford County, Morrow County, and Richland County will have the opportunity to participate in the first Teacher Business Boot Camps this summer.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center's Business Advisory Council and Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce partners in each county organized these programs to show teachers what goes on behind the scenes in manufacturing in each county. Participants will gain first-hand experience with the rewarding careers available in manufacturing and the skills students need to obtain and retain these local positions.
The Crawford County Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp is June 5 to 8, 2023, and June 21, 2023.
The schedule is as follows:
June 5, 2023: Orientation, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
June 6, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 7, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 8, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 21, 2023: Teacher Project Presentations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Morrow County Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp is June 12 to 15 and June 28.
The schedule is as follows:
June 12, 2023: Orientation, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
June 13, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 14, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 15, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 28, 2023: Teacher Project Presentations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Richland County Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp is June 13 to 16 and June 27.
The schedule is as follows:
June 13, 2023: Orientation, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
June 14, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 15, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 16, 2023: Two Business Tours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 27, 2023: Teacher Project Presentations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Educators must apply for this professional development opportunity by March 31. Those who are selected to participate in the Boot Camp will receive the following benefits:
● Three graduate credits from Ashland University at a rate of $125 out of pocket cost for the teacher. (this is a $415 savings being funded through the Lt. Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation).
● Materials to use in the classroom based on information learned throughout the week. All educators will be required to create a project/unit to use with students during the 2023-24 school year. Teachers will present this project to businesses and administrators on the final day of the Boot Camp.
● Instruction and guidance from top-level professionals at participating businesses, Mid-Ohio ESC, and local Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce partners.
These summer sessions are set to be a huge success. The summer Boot Camp programs provide customized opportunities for educators to explore the workforce development needs and opportunities in their respective communities. The experiences for teachers in the Manufacturing Boot Camp programs can be used to strengthen classroom career readiness connections that are embedded in core subject area instruction.
Amy Wood, Mid-Ohio ESC's Director of Grants and Special Projects, stated, "Teachers are inherently our best career readiness advisors. Teacher Bootcamps are a meaningful way for teachers to enhance their understanding of the current landscape of local and regional career opportunities, and then use that knowledge to better integrate career connected learning into their classrooms.”
The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023, with 15 spots available in each county. All core content and special area middle & high school teachers, school counselors, and career coaches may apply at the links below. Educators in all schools in Richland, Crawford and Morrow Counties are eligible to apply.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s Business Advisory Council represents the following school districts in Richland, Morrow and Crawford Counties: Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools, Crestline Exempted Village Schools, Crestview Local Schools, GOAL Digital Academy, Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mansfield City Schools, Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, Northmor Local Schools, Plymouth Shiloh Local Schools, Shelby City Schools.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.