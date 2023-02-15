MOESC building

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is located at 890 W. Fourth St., #100, in Mansfield.

 Richland Source file photo

MANSFIELD – Educators from districts in Crawford County, Morrow County, and Richland County will have the opportunity to participate in the first Teacher Business Boot Camps this summer.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center's Business Advisory Council and Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce partners in each county organized these programs to show teachers what goes on behind the scenes in manufacturing in each county. Participants will gain first-hand experience with the rewarding careers available in manufacturing and the skills students need to obtain and retain these local positions.