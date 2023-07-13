OSBA Business Honor Roll

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel receives the 2023 Ohio School Boards Association Business Honor Roll certificate from Hillsdale Local School Board President, Vella King and Board member John Cutlip. Pictured left to right; Vella King, Kevin D. Kimmel, John Cutlip.

 Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — The Hillsdale Local Schools Board of Education recently recognized Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center for its strong support of the district’s schools.

MOESC was honored as part of the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) 2023 Business Honor Roll program. The program gives school districts a way to say “thanks” to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to schools.

Tags