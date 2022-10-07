MANSFIELD – In February, the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors discussed uses for Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding in order to provide extended learning opportunities to Mid-Ohio ESC client districts.
The creation of an esports program at MOESC came from that discussion. Esports, or Electronic Sports (Gaming), is growing in popularity in Ohio and around the world.
Mid-Ohio ESC conducted a survey with districts in the area to assess the interest level in bringing esports to Mid-Ohio. Similar to the popular Academic Challenge events that are hosted by Mid-Ohio ESC, the ESC can now serve as a gaming site for practices and tournaments.
The first esports event will take place on Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This high school Esports “Fun” Tournament will feature the game Super Smash Brothers. Up to 5 players per school can participate, and lunch is provided.
The esports lab can also be reserved by districts as a PBIS reward for a small group of students or as an interest builder for middle school esports. The esports lab is offered free to all client and partner districts. Non-client districts are encouraged to contact Mid-Ohio ESC for non-client pricing.
To register for the tournament or reserve computer lab time, contact Susan James at james.susan@moesc.net.
“As educators, we strive to provide our students with numerous educational and extra-curricular experiences during their educational careers. However, some of our students do not ‘fit in,’ or have an interest in traditional sports. Esports is a new and innovative way to connect with more students,” said Dr. Mark Burke, Mid-Ohio ESC’s Executive Director of Achievement and Leadership.
“Additionally, esports could be an action step within a district strategic plan to serve the whole child, which would align to ODE’s Whole Child Framework. Esports has many entry points in which school districts can start a program. District may choose to host esports as an activity within already established programs, like 21st Century Community Learning Center programs. We’re excited to offer this facility to help with those goals.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties.
Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
Mid-Ohio ESC also proudly supports activities for youth such as the county spelling bees, Academic Challenge, the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards, and Artapolooza.