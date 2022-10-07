Tables and chairs for esports

Players are seat at computers for esports.

MANSFIELD – In February, the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors discussed uses for Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding in order to provide extended learning opportunities to Mid-Ohio ESC client districts.

The creation of an esports program at MOESC came from that discussion. Esports, or Electronic Sports (Gaming), is growing in popularity in Ohio and around the world.

Esports computer screen

This is the field of play for esports.
esports lab

This is an esports lab.

