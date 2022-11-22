Harvey Alston - 1

Harvey Alston, the coordinator of the Leadership Conference, delivered the morning keynote address about his philosophy on being the “Best.”

MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”

Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their local schools to attend. Three hundred students and 50 supporting adults attended from 14 area schools, including Madison, Plymouth, Northmor, Crestview, Galion, Highland, PCTC, FIRST School, Crestline, Mansfield City, Wynford, Lexington, Mount Gilead and Shelby.

