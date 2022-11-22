MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”
Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their local schools to attend. Three hundred students and 50 supporting adults attended from 14 area schools, including Madison, Plymouth, Northmor, Crestview, Galion, Highland, PCTC, FIRST School, Crestline, Mansfield City, Wynford, Lexington, Mount Gilead and Shelby.
First, Harvey Alston, the coordinator of the Leadership Conference, delivered the morning keynote address about his philosophy on being the “Best.”
Alston's career has spanned positions from head football coach of Columbus East High School in Ohio in 1968, to assistant director of student financial aid at the university level. As an educator he’s taught English, biology, health, life sciences and math curricula.
Over the years, Harvey Alston has received recognition and awards from such diverse groups and organizations as the Ohio House of Representatives as one of Ohio’s Finest Citizens, the City of Columbus declared a Harvey Alston Day, DECA Hall of Fame, National Federation of State High School Associations Outstanding Service Award, Ohio High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award, he was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel, and has received numerous national recognitions and awards.
In breakout sessions, students heard from Deb Hult, Co-Founder of Core Trainings, an internationally recognized human development company, about creating motivating actions. Omari Pearson, Founder and President of Passion to Purpose, spoke to students about creating a shared vision.
To wrap up the day, Jason Michaels, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at age six and overcame those obstacles to become an internationally award-winning sleight-of-hand artist and professional speaker, motivated students to see beyond their challenges and self-imposed limitations and inspired them to take action by living bigger, bolder lives.
Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said many contributed to the success of this conference.
“A big thanks goes out to our main sponsor, the OHSAA Foundation. We also had some generous corporate sponsors, businesses, and individuals who played an integral part in making this conference a worthwhile experience for the students and staff who attended. We are truly grateful to them.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client Districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.