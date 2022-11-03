MOESC exterior
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is pleased to host its annual College Credit Plus (CCP) Information Night on November 17th from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mid-Ohio ESC, 890 W. 4th Street, Mansfield.

This is open to all families of students in grades 6-11 for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents and students will learn how the student may take college classes next school year at no cost.

