MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is pleased to host its annual College Credit Plus (CCP) Information Night on November 17th from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mid-Ohio ESC, 890 W. 4th Street, Mansfield.
This is open to all families of students in grades 6-11 for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents and students will learn how the student may take college classes next school year at no cost.
Families will learn more about the College Credit Plus (CCP) program from area colleges and universities. Additionally, students will learn about the Accuplacer assessment that will be required for placement into college classes.
There will be a financial aid meeting taking place for seniors and parents in a separate room from 6:00-7:00 pm. Parents will have the opportunity to begin the FAFSA process.
No registration is needed, and the meeting is free. For more information, please email Dr. Mark Burke at burke.mark@moesc.net.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client Districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.