MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted a Student Leadership Conference on Tuesday, May 17. This event was for students in grades 8 through 11 to enjoy an interactive and engaging day exploring leadership practices.
Students from Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Galion, Mount Gilead, Highland, Mansfield, Madison, Crestview, Lexington, Plymouth, Clear Fork, Lucas, Pioneer Career and Technology Center, and Mansfield St. Mary’s attended.
Students heard from local leaders, including Ohio Representative Marilyn John; Doug Ute, Executive Director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association; State Senator Bill Reineke; Erin Stine, Community Development Director of the Crawford Partnership; and Jodie Perry, President and CEO of the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development.
They also participated in a reflective practice, where students reflected on what they learned during the conference, ideas for change in their school, and who they may need to speak with to begin the change process.
In preparation for the conference, district superintendents were invited to submit their nominations for the Youth Leadership Council. These ambassadors will continue serving on the Youth Leadership Council during the 2022-2023 school year. Student ambassadors will also be invited to attend additional leadership trainings and activities over the next year.
Student ambassadors are Jaxon Oehler (Galion), Emily WIlhelm (Highland), Shae Sparks (Plymouth), Natalie Waugh (Mt. Gilead), Darcie R. (Lexington), Isaiah Perry (Crestline), Isabella Snyder (Mansfield), and Layne Stone (Madison).
Dr. Mark Burke, Jr., Mid-Ohio ESC Executive Director of Achievement and Leadership, said the goal of this new opportunity is to prepare students to assume leadership roles in their schools/communities.
“We hope these student-leaders will return to their districts with a plan to influence positive change in their schools and/or community," Burke said. "We are hoping in the future to extend this opportunity to younger students.”
Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel expressed his gratitude.
“I would like to thank Dr. Burke, Mrs. Wood, and the student ambassadors for coordinating the Student Leadership Conference that was held at MOESC Tuesday," Kimmel said. "I also want to express my gratitude to the presenters that delivered a powerful message to our 250 students from 14 schools that participated.
"On behalf of Mid-Ohio ESC, we are excited that we were able to engage with our future leaders and look forward to our continued support and service to our students and schools going forward.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.