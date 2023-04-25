MANSFIELD – Mid Ohio Educational Service Center has announced the hiring of a new Director of Human Resources, Jennifer Reed.
Reed will provide leadership and coordination of the human resource operations for MOESC, the organization stated in a press release. She brings an extensive background in the field of HR, having most recently worked at Rable Machine, Inc. as the HR Manager.
She also spent over 17 years at Avita Health System where she was their HR Manager, as well as focusing on regulatory compliance.
She has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and earned her Master’s in Human Resource Management through Franklin University.
“We have a strong team of dedicated individuals who continuously demonstrate their commitment to students, the educational profession, and our communities," Reed said.
"I am excited to join the MOESC team and look forward to supporting the organization’s mission, vision, and goals through human resource-related initiatives to drive its continued success.”
Kevin Kimmel, Superintendent of MOESC, said, “I would like to welcome Jennifer to Mid-Ohio ESC as our new Director of Human Resources and I look forward to her vast background in HR to strengthen our organization so we can continue to expand our supports to our client districts and the staff that provides these services.”