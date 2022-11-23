Shelby Bracket A champions

Shelby (winner of Bracket A) took runner-up overall. Pictured left to right is Cole Jenkins, Sam Alonzo, Alexis McClain, Case Mongold (with coach Grayson Murray in back row).

MANSFIELD – During the past few weeks, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was proud to host the High School Fall Academic Challenge League in the virtual format.

Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.

Mount Vernon academic challenge

Mount Vernon (winner of bracket B) took Champion overall. Pictured left to right is Charlie Comfort, Nick Grega, and Emily Hammond (with Coach Rob Fetters).
Ashland JV Academic Challenge

Ashland (winner of Bracket B) took Champion overall. Pictured left to right is Front row: Jordyn Backensto, Lily Macnamara, Jocelyn Honaker, Erica Cao, Maddie Little

Back row: Logan Frazer, Jacob Slade, Jaden Backensto, Scarlett Wilhelm, Micah Mauriocourt
Lexington academic challenge team

Lexington (winner for Bracket A) took Runner up. Pictured left to right is Arianna C., Ben W., Natalie L., Jennifer C., Alex T.

