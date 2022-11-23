MANSFIELD – During the past few weeks, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was proud to host the High School Fall Academic Challenge League in the virtual format.
Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.
In the varsity league, 14 teams competed in two brackets. The winner of Division A was Lexington, and the winner of Division B was Mansfield Christian Team A.
In the junior varsity league, there were 12 teams competing in a single group. Ashland was the winner, and Madison Team B came in second place.
The Fall Tournament was in person at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center. Leanna Ferreira, coordinator for Academic Challenge, said coaches and students alike were appreciative and the energy level was high as students participated.
“The tournament ran very smoothly, despite the slippery start with the unexpected snow – and we congratulate all teams along with our winners,” Ferreira said.
For varsity, twenty teams faced off in two brackets. The winner of each bracket then faced off for the ultimate winner.
Mount Vernon (winner of bracket B) took champion overall, with the team of Charlie Comfort, Nick Grega, and Emily Hammond and Coach Rob Fetters. Shelby (winner of Bracket A) took runner-up overall with the team of Cole Jenkins, Sam Alonzo, Alexis McClain, Case Mongold, along with Coach Grayson Murray.
In the junior varsity tournament, there were 18 teams competing in two brackets. The top teams from each bracket faced off in the final.
Ashland A, the winner for Bracket B, secured the victory. Jordyn Backensto, Lily Macnamara, Jocelyn Honaker, Erica Cao, Maddie Little, Logan Frazer, Jacob Slade, Jaden Backensto, Scarlett Wilhelm, and Micah Mauriocourt made up the team.
Lexington, the winner of Bracket A, took runner-up. Team members were Arianna C., Ben W., Natalie L., Jennifer C., and Alex T.
