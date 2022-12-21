The MOESC board of governors includes (Standing from left to right): Doug Theaker, Bill McFarland, Brad Geissman, and Dick Prater; and (seated from left to right): Glenna Potts, Kyle Swigart, and Marge Prater.
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors recognized Board President Richard Prater and Board member Margaret Prater for their seven years of service as they have served on the Board since Jan. 1, 2016.
The board publicly thanked the Prater’s for their service and dedication to the ESC and provided certificates of commendation during the Dec. 21, 2022 regular Board meeting. The Board accepted their letters of resignation effective Dec. 20, 2022.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Praters for the positive impact and dedication as Governing Board members at Mid-Ohio ESC," Supt. Kevin Kimmel said. "Their passion for serving our client districts students and staff has been the foundation that Mid-Ohio ESC has built our successes on and their impact will continue to be felt for years to come."
Vanessa Wagner, F.I.R.S.T. Principal said words will never be able to adequately express her sincere appreciation for all the Praters have done.
"They are true advocates of all youth, no matter their background or situation," Wagner said. "Their consistent dedication to making sure the teachers at F.I.R.S.T. School had everything they needed to be successful with our unique population is something for which I will always be thankful.
"Mrs. Prater is a fountain of knowledge, and I will miss her stories and her true interest in our program. Mr. Prater never missed an opportunity to ask about our students and teachers any time we saw him at events, and we all appreciated his genuine interest in what the board could do to support us. I have no doubt that in this next chapter of their lives they will be a blessing to many.”
Lorraine Earnest, treasurer of the board, said she will will miss the Praters' leadership.
"Their dedication to staff and students has been visible in many ways; thru their attendance at events, their support of and contributions to programs, and their constant appreciation and recognition of staff," Earnest said. "It has been my pleasure to work for them the past seven years.”
The board appointed Doug Theaker as President Pro Tempore for the January organizational meeting that will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at noon with the January regular meeting immediately following the organizational meeting.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.