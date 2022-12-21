2022 MOESC board of governors

The MOESC board of governors includes (Standing from left to right): Doug Theaker, Bill McFarland, Brad Geissman, and Dick Prater; and (seated from left to right): Glenna Potts, Kyle Swigart, and Marge Prater.

MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors recognized Board President Richard Prater and Board member Margaret Prater for their seven years of service as they have served on the Board since Jan. 1, 2016.

The board publicly thanked the Prater’s for their service and dedication to the ESC and provided certificates of commendation during the Dec. 21, 2022 regular Board meeting. The Board accepted their letters of resignation effective Dec. 20, 2022.

