MANSFIELD – During the July 20 meeting of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s Board of Governors, the board approved grants from the Ohio Department of Education for two Parent Mentors for the 2022/2023 school year.
The grants, $25,000 each, will keep Lindsey Schonauer and Jenny Keesee serving Mid-Ohio ESC’s member districts. Parent Mentors help families navigate local and state special education processes and services so that children with disabilities can get the most out of their educational experience.
“Lindsey and Jenny have been a tremendous asset to parents in Mid-Ohio’s districts, and keeping them on as Parent Mentors will only further our ability to serve those students and families," Director of Student Services Jennifer Crum said. "We are grateful for the Parent Mentor Project and what they do.”
The Parent Mentor Project offers all services free of charge to families. Schonauer serves Crestline Exempted Village Schools, Crestview Local Schools, Galion City Schools, Mansfield City Schools, Northmor Local Schools, Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools, and Hillsdale Local Schools. Keesee serves Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, Partner Districts, and Member Schools.
In other business, the Board of Governors approved all operational and personnel recommendations along with announcing that the Mid-Ohio ESC Administrative Fall Conference will take place on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 with over 185 administrators registered for the event. The Mid-Ohio ESC All Staff Back to School meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties.
Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
