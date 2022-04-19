MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is excited to announce the first annual Student Leadership Conference on Tuesday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
This event is open to all MOESC client/partnering districts, as well as all school districts in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Students in grades 8 through 11 will enjoy an interactive and engaging day exploring leadership practices.
Student-leaders will return to their districts with a plan to influence positive change in their schools and/or community. The purpose of the conference is to increase leadership capacities among our high school students. In the future, leadership training may be extended to younger students.
In preparation for the conference, Mid-Ohio ESC will engage students in planning and facilitating the leadership day.
District superintendents were invited to submit their nominations for the Youth Leadership Council. These ambassadors will not only assist in the planning of the 2022 Student Leadership Conference, but continue serving on the Youth Leadership Council during the 2022-2023 school year.
Student ambassadors will also be invited to attend additional leadership trainings and activities over the next year.
Dr. Mark Burke, Jr., Mid-Ohio ESC Executive Director of Achievement and Leadership, said the goal of this new opportunity is to prepare students to assume leadership roles in their schools/communities and to become change agents.
“We wanted to bring students an opportunity outside of their own home district to develop leadership and collaboration skills. Bringing students together from different places and perspectives is a great way to do that.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
