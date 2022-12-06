MANSFIELD – The demand for speech-language pathologists (SLPs) is rising, with projected job growth at 21% through 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Yet a shortage of SLPs has put the squeeze on schools and healthcare organizations. In order to mitigate this problem in the local area, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for qualified graduate students for the Speech Language Pathology Development Program.
The program is an initiative to identify, recruit, and retain qualified candidates for Speech Language Pathology certification, including a commitment to working for MOESC in the Mid-Ohio area for five years beyond graduation. MOESC will support accepted individuals through graduation from the CAA Speech-Language Pathology Graduate program by:
○ MOESC will reimburse the cost of tuition, for the Student, for graduate school semester hours (Fall, Spring, and Summer semesters) through graduation
○ The SLP graduate/employee will begin the Clinical Fellowship experience under the supervision of
a Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center ASHA certified supervisor
Candidates must apply and have been accepted to a CAA Speech-Language Pathology Graduate program with an institute of their choosing. They will then have a face-to-face interview with the Student Services Department to ensure a good fit for all. For the 23-24 School Year, MOESC will accept 2 program applicants and will accept two program applicants through Fall 2028.
Jennifer Crum, Director of Student Services said, “Our efforts to recruit candidates, especially those who reside within our regional school districts, offer a promising approach to consistently develop a healthy speech language pathology workforce and meet critical shortages within our region.”
Applicants can obtain an SLP Program Application from Crum by emailing crum.jennifer@moesc.net or call 419-774-2507.