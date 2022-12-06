moesc slp - 1

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is seeking applicants for its Speech Language Pathologist Development Program.

MANSFIELD – The demand for speech-language pathologists (SLPs) is rising, with projected job growth at 21% through 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yet a shortage of SLPs has put the squeeze on schools and healthcare organizations. In order to mitigate this problem in the local area, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for qualified graduate students for the Speech Language Pathology Development Program.

Tags