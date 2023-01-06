MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center announces job opening: Director of Human Resources. This position is currently open for applicants.
“Mid-Ohio ESC is seeking a highly qualified and motivated individual to join our team as a Director of Human Resources," MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said. "The successful candidate will support more than 160 MOESC employees who deliver exceptional services to our client and partner districts.”
The Director of Human Resources provides leadership and coordination of human resource operations as directed by the Executive Director of Business and Innovation. The Director of Human Resources will effectively plan, design, develop, and evaluate human resource-related initiatives supporting Mid-Ohio ESC's organizational mission, vision, and goals. Qualifications for this role include, but are not limited to:
● Master's degree with Ohio certification/license in administration or business administration
● Human Resource certification preferred
● Three to five years of administrative or Human Resource related experience preferred
● Evidence of successful leadership experience in the field of human resources
● Knowledge of employee health insurance benefits
● Experience with employment contracts
● Current with new hire practices and requirements
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
The Director of Human Resources is responsible for assisting with the recommended compensation models and salary schedules, monitoring employee-leave requests and policies, overseeing FMLA leave, and ensuring compliance with all employee licensure requirements.
In this role, one will also oversee database management, maintain all personnel files, create and review performance evaluations, conduct exit interviews, stay surveys, manage the resignation process, and more.
These requirements represent the knowledge, skill, and ability needed. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.
The performance of this job will be evaluated by the Executive Director of Business and Innovation according to Mid-Ohio ESC board policy. The information in this job description is a partial list of the duties performed for this position. Additional tasks are performed by the individuals currently holding this position.
Other duties may be assigned by the supervisor, appointing authority, or designee.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.