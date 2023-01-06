MOESC building

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is located at 890 W. Fourth St., #100, in Mansfield.

 Richland Source file photo

MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center announces job opening: Director of Human Resources. This position is currently open for applicants.

“Mid-Ohio ESC is seeking a highly qualified and motivated individual to join our team as a Director of Human Resources," MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said. "The successful candidate will support more than 160 MOESC employees who deliver exceptional services to our client and partner districts.”

