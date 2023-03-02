LEXINGTON — Local Modern Woodmen of America members are taking action to promote children’s literacy in the Lexington community.
Modern Woodmen’s Raising Readers campaign is a nationwide initiative focusing on different ways to promote children’s literacy in the community each quarter.
The first quarter focuses on members reading to or with children; the second quarter brings members together to gather children’s books and place them in the community; the third quarter encourages members to adopt a classroom, library or children’s organization to donate supplies to; and the fourth quarter has members creating homemade children’s books.
Modern Woodmen Youth Service Club Leader, Theresa Clingan was the mystery reader in Mrs. Smith classroom at Central Elementary in the Lexington Schools on February 22, 2023. She read Pout Pout Fish Goes to the Dentist. Every student received a chapter book donated by Modern Woodmen YSC 373-1
